Roland H. Kohl

Born in Milwaukee, WI, Rollie also spent his youth at Schmidt's Resort, his extended family's property on Potter's Lake, about 30 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Rollie attended Washington High School with interests in music, swimming & track. He went on to seek a degree at Milwaukee Teachers College (now UW-Milwaukee). He was drafted into the US Army at the start of his senior year and served in Korea for two years. Upon returning to school in 1955, he completed his bachelor's degree in music education. He met the love of his life, Judith Lamb, during this last year of college. They were married on August 11, 1956. Rollie and Judy next moved to Roscommon, MI so he could attend Central Michigan University to earn a master's degree in education while both starting careers as teachers. Rollie & Judy returned to Milwaukee in 1959. Judy worked as a kindergarten teacher at Hawthorne School and Rollie as the orchestra director and music teacher at John Muir Junior High School. The Kohls had two children, Drew and Peter, beginning in 1966. Rollie had now moved on to orchestra / chorale director at Riverside High School. While working, Rollie once again returned to UW-Milwaukee for a masters in administration and became assistant principal at Riverside. During the next many years, he transferred schools within the Milwaukee Public School system and was also the assistant principal at Rufus King, North Division and Bayview High Schools.

Rollie eventually returned to his lifetime passion for music and became the curriculum specialist of music for MPS. He concluded his working career as the general manager for WYMS, which was the NPR ethnic jazz radio station run by MPS. He retired at the age of 62 in 1993. His paid working career was over, but his volunteerism, civic duties and interests continued to keep him very busy.Rollie was never one to be idle. Throughout his working career his hobbies were numerous, ever-changing, and evolving. Photography, fishing, boating, motorcycle riding, wine making, rock-polishing, wood working, pen making and scroll saw art to just name a few. He even owned and trained Rosie, a horse that was boarded just outside the city.

Whether it be campaigning for local politicians, supporting desegregation in the public schools or advocating for increased inclusion and fairness everywhere, Rollie was on the front lines.

His volunteerism was just as numerous. From working the homeless food kitchen at St. Benedicts, sub-deacon at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, MC of the Holiday Folk Fair Shows, founding member of the Milwaukee Jazz Experience, conductor of the Music for Youth Orchestra, tour guide for Historic Milwaukee to supporting his children's sporting activities along the way. This included becoming a little league baseball umpire, youth soccer coach, president of the Milwaukee Kickers soccer organization and president of the Wisconsin Cycling Association. He even drove the occasional pace car or pace motorcycle for bicycle races.

Rollie and Judy had lived in the same house on the east side of Milwaukee for nearly 40 years, but eventually moved to Flagstaff, AZ in 2004. Their eldest son Drew designed and built their house, partially inspired by a Better Homes and Gardens floor plan that they had clipped and saved in 1967.

Before they even arrived in Flagstaff, Rollie had joined the Flagstaff Photography Club and community band. While he literally played every musical instrument, he focused on the trumpet. Eventually, he joined the local polka band and played gigs at the German restaurant and Octoberfest events. He also participated in the Flagstaff Leadership Program, while volunteering at the Flagstaff Arboretum and Willow Bend Environmental.

Judy passed away in 2021, 5 months shy of their 65th wedding anniversary. Rollie continued with his zest for life, remaining independent up until his last days. Rollie's mantra was, be kind, helpful, honest, and consistent. Indeed, it was a life well-lived. He will be missed here, but now he is at peace with Judy.

He is also preceded in death by his older brother Clayton (Darinka) Kohl of Cudahy. He is survived by his sister Beverly Johnson of Montrose, CO, sons Drew (Sherri) Kohl of Flagstaff & Peter (Jane) Kohl of Milwaukee and a grandson Nokoma Blomsness-Kohl of Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Historic Milwaukee, Inc. or any local Humane Society or No-kill animal shelter. Celebration of life TBD.