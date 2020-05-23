× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roger Henry Roe, 79, returned to his heavenly home on May 10, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona after a short fight with cancer. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Roger was born to Clancy and Margaret Roe in Willard, Ohio. The family moved to Coolidge, AZ in August of 1948. In 1961, he married the love of his life, Peggy. They moved to Flagstaff in 1963 so he could attend and graduate from Northern Arizona University in 1966. Roger worked at Flagstaff Electric Supply and later became the Manager and Stockholder. He finished his career at N.J. Shaum & Son Electric and moved to Tucson, AZ.

Roger devoted his spare time to family and the Episcopal Church. His favorite job at church was training the acolytes. He enjoyed the spirituality of it and the shaping of the youth of his church. Roger and Peggy raised four smart and beautiful children. He was an avid history and travel adventurer and enjoyed learning. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact he is at peace with his Creator.

Roger is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughters, Brenda and Melissa and husband Rich; son, Randy; grandchildren, JR and fiance' Jessie, and Claire and fiance' Thomas; sister, Mary Beth; several loving nieces and nephews; and many close friends.