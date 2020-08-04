Roger Esplin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roger Merrill Esplin passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020 at the age of 80 years old at Desert Banner Hospital in Mesa Arizona.

He was born in Cedar City Utah on September 4, 1939 to Merrill and Wilma (Pryor) Esplin. Roger served in the United States Air Force for 2 years. On September 6, 1963 Roger married for time and all eternity his beloved wife Kathryn Marie Crane in the St. George Temple.

Roger is a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He devoted much of his time and talents to serving the people of Flagstaff. Roger owned and operated Roger's Truck and Equipment. When he retired from the diesel repair business, he owned and operated his own cattle ranch. Roger and Kathryn served 2 missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Nauvoo Illinois.

He loved the outdoors, riding the ranch on his favorite horse Diamond and the challenge of fixing anything that needed repair. His favorite quote is "fix it up, wear it out, make due or do without". He loved to spend time hunting with family and friends. He spent several years on the board of the Hozhoni Foundation and the Guidance Center.