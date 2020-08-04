Roger Esplin

Roger Merrill Esplin passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020 at the age of 80 years old at Desert Banner Hospital in Mesa Arizona.
He was born in Cedar City Utah on September 4, 1939 to Merrill and Wilma (Pryor) Esplin. Roger served in the United States Air Force for 2 years. On September 6, 1963 Roger married for time and all eternity his beloved wife Kathryn Marie Crane in the St. George Temple.
Roger is a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He devoted much of his time and talents to serving the people of Flagstaff. Roger owned and operated Roger's Truck and Equipment. When he retired from the diesel repair business, he owned and operated his own cattle ranch. Roger and Kathryn served 2 missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Nauvoo Illinois.
He loved the outdoors, riding the ranch on his favorite horse Diamond and the challenge of fixing anything that needed repair. His favorite quote is "fix it up, wear it out, make due or do without". He loved to spend time hunting with family and friends. He spent several years on the board of the Hozhoni Foundation and the Guidance Center.
He is survived by his wife Kathryn of 56 years and his children Yvette Washburn (her husband Rich), Danny, Kim Nicolls (her husband Jason), Roger Clair (his wife Allison), Kelly, 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, his brothers John and Stanley, sisters Mary and Ilene. He is preceded by his Parents, sister Kathy, and two grandsons, Alex and Joseph.
Roger's viewing will be held at Owens Mortuary at 914 E Route 66, Flagstaff Arizona on Thursday, August 6th from 5pm to 8pm. His graveside service will be held on August 7th at 10am at Citizens Cemetery in the veterans section, 1300 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff Arizona. Memories and condolences can be sent to family directly or online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
