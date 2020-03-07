Robin Gordon Riffle

On Monday, March 2, 2020 Robin “Rob” Gordon Riffle loving husband, father of 2 sons and grandfather of 4 grandkids passed away at the age of 72.

Rob was born on December 4, 1947 in Sioux City, IA to Edward (Gordon) and Arlene Riffle. He was enlisted in the Navy from 1969-1974. He attended Briar Cliff College where he obtained his Bachelor's in Science Degree. He was married to his wife Sharon on May 28, 1977. They moved to Flagstaff AZ in August 1977 for him to pursue a master's degree at NAU. He worked at the Forest Service before beginning a 32-year career at W.L. Gore and Assoc. They raised 2 sons Sam and Adam.

Rob had a passion for the outdoors. He loved to hunt, hike, birdwatch, camp, dabble in amateur photography and shoot. Reloading and cowboy action shooting were major parts of his life along with an interest in antique firearms. Rob always had projects that he was working on from frame making, motorcycle and car wrenching, endless yard work and planning for other ways to get himself in trouble.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Gordon and sister, Melody. He is survived by his mother Arlene, wife Sharon, two sons, Adam (and wife Miki) and Sam (and wife Summer), his brother Jay and wife Rose, sister Merrilee and four grandkids, Sadie, Robert, Wesley and Lucas.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 10 at Norvel Owens Mortuary Flagstaff AZ at 10 am. He will be laid to rest at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo, Bellemont AZ. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com

