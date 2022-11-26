Robert Wilson

On Friday, November 11, Robert F Wilson (Bob) passed away in his family home at the age of 78. Born to Margaret and Donald Wilson in Newark, New Jersey, Bob and his brother Don moved with their parents to Phoenix, Arizona. Bob became a Marine and also went to the Naval Academy. Bob returned to Phoenix where he met his wife, Donna, and they were married for 51 years. They moved their family with three children, Joseph, Christina and John Paul, to Flagstaff in 1979 so Bob could work for his brother's plumbing company.

Bob was a force in everything he did. He loved God. He loved life. And he loved people. Bob worked hard, played hard, and loved loudly. Bob volunteered at his church, served as a boy scout leader, and felt his responsibility in life was to help those less fortunate. He incorporated his family into his life of servitude.

Above all, Bob lived his life for his family. He joined his children in scouts, sports and music as they grew, while always making sure his family was in the front row at church on Sunday. After the children were grown, Bob started his own service plumbing company so he could be more flexible with his time and could volunteer at church, at the hospital and to help anyone who he could. Bob was joined by his son in the business and it is now being run by his grandchildren, still with the emphasis of trying to find ways to help others.

Bob is survived by his wife, his 3 children, 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and his brother.

A rosary will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe church at 224 S Kendrick St in Flagstaff, AZ on Monday November 28th at 10:00am, followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 with a procession to Calvary Catholic Cemetery for his burial. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to St Vincent DePaul at St Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, 81 Cliffs Pkwy, Camp Verde, AZ 86322, AZ where Bob volunteered in retirement. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com