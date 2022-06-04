Robert "Dennis" Lund

Dennis Lund passed away peacefully on May 28th, 2022, with his kids by his side.

Dennis was born to Robert and Barbara Lund on May 13th, 1940, in Pasadena California. He graduated from Lynnwood High School then went on to study Forestry at UC Berkeley. During his summers while attending Berkeley he started working for the US Forest Service on fire crews in Arizona. Upon graduation in 1963 he had a job waiting for him with the Forest Service on the Kiabab National Forest at Jacob Lake. While living in Fredonia, AZ he met Lynda Smith and they were married on June 25, 1966. They eventually moved to Flagstaff, AZ in 1977 where they raised their three children Steven, Darrell and Marilyn.

During his time with the Forest Service, he worked on the Tonto National Forest, Coconino National Forest and the majority of his career working on the Kaibab National Forest, where he oversaw many large projects and land exchanges within the forest. After retiring from the Forest Service in 1999, he worked at the Ecological Restoration Institute at NAU until 2009.

Dennis had a passion for nature and the outdoors. He especially loved being on his boat, and fishing at Lake Powell with his kids and friends. He never met a dog he didn't like. He fed and loved every stray animal that came his way. He had a kind heart and gentle nature.

Dennis is preceded in death by his Parents, Robert and Barbara, his brother Joe, his wife, Lynda, and his many beloved dogs. He is survived by his three children Steven (Rachel) Lund, Darrell (Stephanie) Lund, Marilyn (Curtis) Johnson, six grandsons and one granddaughter.

We are grateful for the countless lifelong friends in Flagstaff who made sure Dennis was never lonely after Lynda passed away and allowed him to live independently. We would like to thank the staff at Miz Zip's for being a friend to him and feeding him breakfast several times a day during his “widower years”. We would also like to thank the loving and compassionate staff at Solterra Memory care in Chandler, AZ for caring for him the past four years, and Sage Hospice who went above and beyond his final stage of life.

There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday July 23rd 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Bushmaster Park South Ramada, 3150 N Alta Vista Dr., Flagstaff, AZ.