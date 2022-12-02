Robert Dale Watson, 87, of Rexburg, Idaho, died Friday, November 25th at Homestead Assisted Living. He and his, younger, twin brother, Ronald, was born December 19, 1934, to Harry and Evaneal Jewkes Watson in Elko, Nevada.

He grew up roaming the desert of Wilcox, Arizona. After high school, he attended Eastern Arizona Jr. College and later Arizona State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science. He would later go on and receive a master's degree in Applied Physics.

He met Shirley Ryberg on a blind date, and they began dating.

He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central States Mission. It was the family joke that she never sent him cookies while he served.

After his mission, they were married in 1959.

For his career he worked as a research physicist, most of that time was for the geological survey. During his career, he continued to serve in many church callings. Including serving as a bishop twice, as branch president, and as a temple ordinance worker with his wife from 2008 until 2018, in the Rexburg LDS Temple.

He loved to fish. It didn't matter if it was a lake or stream, fly or bait, as long as there was a trout on the end of his line.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley, his children, Valerie (Dale) Sturm of Rexburg, Idaho, Bryan (Jackie) Watson of Rimrock, Arizona, Dana (Julieann) Watson of Payson, Arizona, Brenda (Jeff) Black of Brigham City, Utah, as well as 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Ronald Watson, and Harry Watson Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 1st at the Evergreen Ward Chapel located at Park Street in Rexburg. The interment will be in Plano, Idaho.