Robert (Bob) Nelson Johnson

Robert (Bob) Nelson Johnson, 83, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed peacefully from this life on March 28, 2023 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Born April 20, 1939 in Powell, Ohio, he was the youngest of Charles and Ruthella Johnson's six children.

On December 19, 1959, Bob wed Jane Esther Simmons, officially starting their long and happy life together. Warm weather and family ties led the couple to settle under the beautiful blue skies of Phoenix, Arizona to make their home and raise their three children, Tom, Kathy, and Becky. Bob's dedication to hard work and his affable and genuine personality led to a successful life-long career as a commercial loan officer at Valley National Bank (now Chase Bank).

His kind and caring spirit was evident in the many years he spent working with the Civitan Foundation, a local non-profit organization which offers a variety of services to improve the lives of people with disabilities.

At home, Bob was devoted to assisting his children with school projects and hobbies. On weekends Bob could often be found at one of the local courses engaged in his favorite pastime of golf.

Once the children had grown and left home to create their own lives, Bob and Jane abandoned the toasty and ever-expanding Metro-Phoenix area for the tall trees and cool breezes of Flagstaff, AZ to ease into their retirement years. There he was able to unite his love of both golf and business by serving many years on the board of directors of Continental Country Club. After twenty-some years of residing in their mountain paradise, the couple decided to spend their winter years closer to eldest daughter Kathryn and family and made the fabulous Twin Cities their home.

He is survived by his loving wife Jane Esther Johnson, his three children, Thomas Ward Johnson (Donna), Kathryn Mae Vadnais (Stephen), and Rebecca Jane Khin (Conrad), his grandchildren, Sabina, Spencer, Eleanor, Atticus and Danielle, many nieces and nephews, and his best feline friend Bernie.