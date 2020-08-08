Robby McPhetridge passed away August 3, 2020. Robby was born June 14, 1985 in Flagstaff, Az. to Bob and Robin McPhetridge. He was a long-time resident of Flagstaff. Robby is survived by his father Bob and brother Jason. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday August 15 at 2 pm at Norvel Owens Mortuary, 914 E. Route, Flagstaff, Az. 86001. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
