You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robby McPhetridge
0 entries

Robby McPhetridge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robby McPhetridge

Robby McPhetridge passed away August 3, 2020. Robby was born June 14, 1985 in Flagstaff, Az. to Bob and Robin McPhetridge. He was a long-time resident of Flagstaff. Robby is survived by his father Bob and brother Jason. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday August 15 at 2 pm at Norvel Owens Mortuary, 914 E. Route, Flagstaff, Az. 86001. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robby McPhetridge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News