Rick Jay Schaeffer, age 73, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Arlington Heights and Skokie, Illinois, passed away on Jan. 12, 2021. He was predeceased by his mother Nancy (Aptaker-Schaeffer-Bassler), by his first wife Nancy Rovin) and by his beloved second wife Barbara Ann (Kamper) Schaeffer. Brother to Randy. Loving father to Devin (Christopher) Hynes, Cory, Kyle, and Scott. Doting popop to Charli, Franki and Rocki. Rick was born in Chicago, grew up in Skokie, graduated from Evanston Township High School in 1965, and became a top-notch electrician. He moved to Arizona in 1990 and grew to love the heat. He had a lively sense of irony and could always point out the humorous or hypocritical side of just about any situation. He loved cars and tinkering, and the Cubs and da Bears. He was honest, often a curmudgeon and spoke his mind, but was always ready and willing to help his family and friends, and we miss him.