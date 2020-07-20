× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard Torres (Shake), 62, of Flagstaff, died July 6, 2020.

Richard was a lifelong resident of Flagstaff, Arizona. He is survived by, his sister Gloria Torres and Bobby Garcia; Niece Desirae Martinez all of Flagstaff; Aunts, Uncles and many cousins from Flagstaff, Phoenix and Williams, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peni and Bea Torres and his nephew Andrew A. Martinez of Flagstaff.

Richard was a Flagstaff Hotshot for several years. Fighting forest fires wherever he was needed. He spent most of his adult life working at NAU. He loved his job, especially, when he had the opportunity to work at the Walkup Skydome, with the Lumberjacks and many professional football teams: Cardinals, Raiders, 49er's, etc.

He was well known and was loved by all who knew him. He was loving, compassionate, and genuinely cared about everyone he met. He attended South Beaver Elementary and his 6th grade teacher, Mr. Mike Cromer, gave him the nickname everyone knew him by “Shake” because of his dancing. He was a great dancer and full of life. When “Shake” entered a room, everyone knew he had arrived. We will miss him dearly.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later due to the coronavirus pandemic.

