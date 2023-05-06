Richard Roy "Dick" Deaver

WASHINGTON, UT - One Man's Dash - Richard Roy "Dick" Deaver, age 91, passed away peacefully May 2, 2023, of natural causes at his home in Washington, Utah. Dick was born on November 11, 1931, in Flagstaff, Arizona to Chester F. and Lucille Gladys Deaver. He spent most of his life in Flagstaff. Dick graduated from Flagstaff High School in 1949 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He married his high school sweetheart, Bonnylu Swift in 1952. She passed away in 2014. Together they had three children: Dana in 1956, Perri in 1960, and Roy in 1964. Dick built a career in life insurance sales for New York Life where he worked for 38 years. Because of his work ethic, compassion for others, persistence, and dedication, he was at the top of his profession in Arizona. He was selected many times to speak at national conventions for New York Life. He was a gifted motivator and public speaker. Although successful in business, Dick was so humble and felt like he needed to give back. He served on the Board of Trustees for the Flagstaff Hospital/Medical Center, Northern Arizona Healthcare, Federated Church in Flagstaff, Church of the Red Rocks and Sedona United Methodist Church as well as President of the Flagstaff Ski Club. He was a 32nd degree Mason. He served as President of the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, Northern Arizona University Foundation, Flagstaff Housing Authority, Coconino County Recreation Department, Coconino County Board of Supervisors, Arizona Easter Seal Society, Flagstaff Lions Club and Northern Arizona Life Underwriters.

Dick loved hiking the Grand Canyon, flyfishing at Lee's Ferry and Oak Creek, photography, skiing at the Arizona Snow Bowl, boating on Lake Powell, antique cars (especially his 1955 T-bird and 1956 Corvette), building and collecting model trains, silversmithing and building southwest furniture.

He loved his Redeemer and Savior Jesus Christ. He started everyday with one hour of Bible study. His family was most important. He lived by the creed printed on a piece of paper tucked away in his Bible: "No other success compensates for the failure in the home."

Dick is survived by his daughter Perri Marlowe (Stephen), Son-in-Law David Williams (Tabi), his grandchildren: Beau and Ben Marlowe (Rebecca), Danielle and Christopher Williams and Meghan and William Deaver (Paige). The light of his life these past few years has been his great grandchildren; Grace, Benjamin, Henry, Jacob, Mary, and Charles Richard Marlowe. He is preceded in death by his wife Bonnylu, daughter Dana Williams, son Roy Deaver, sister Harriet Bell, and brother William Deaver.

One of Dick's favorite quotes is "So when your eulogy is read, with your life's actions to rehash…Would you be proud of the things they say about how you spent YOUR dash

Services and Inurnment will be Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 10:00 am at the Sedona United Methodist Church Columbarium located at 110 Indian Cliffs Road, Sedona, AZ 86336.

The family especially wants to thank Cyenna and Joey Allred and the Staff at Dixie Home Health and Hospice for the exceptional care given to Dick during the past few years.

