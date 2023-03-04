Richard Paul Monn, 63, of Flagstaff, AZ, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Rick was born on February 24, 1960 to Carroll and Claudette Monn in Okiniwa, Japan. After graduating from Lake Havasu High School in 1978, he went on to start a career in the electrical contracting field. In 1990, he met the love of his life, Jennifer, and they wed in 1991, going on to found Northland Electric Company, Inc., where Rick worked until he retired in 2021. Rick spent many years volunteering at the Flagstaff Lions Club and helping his wife with Guide Dogs for the Blind. After retiring, Rick spent his free time mountain biking, hiking and working as the Crew Chief for B&M Racing. Rick is survived by his wife, Jennifer; children, Allison and her husband Mychal, Kory and his wife Stephanie, Chris and his partner Carrie; his mother, Claudette; his grandchildren, Hunter and Alex; his sister Lisa and husband Stephan, Sister-in-Law Carla, Nephew Austin. He is predeceased by his father, Carroll.
Private Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Rick’s name to the Flagstaff Lions Club.
