Richard McCallum

Richard (Dick) McCallum passed peacefully on August 3rd, in the comfort of his home. Dick was 80 years old. He is survived by his wife Susie McCallum, daughter Jamie (Bill) Price, and granddaughter Morgan Price. Dick was born in California and moved to Flagstaff Arizona to attend college at NAU. He began teaching at Emerson Elementary school and during the summer worked for Georgie White running river trips in Glen Canyon and the Grand Canyon. He went on to be a counselor at the Flagstaff Junior High where he developed the alternative education program called Project New Start for the district. In conjunction to his teaching career, Dick and Susie started a business in 1970 for oar powered rafting trips in the Grand Canyon called Expeditions. Dick learned to love horseback riding, achieving a well earned Tevis buckle, and was especially fond of a 1934 Austin Bantam hot rod he restored. He found so much enjoyment in spending time with family and friends. He was fulfilled by helping others, volunteering for Toys for Tots, helping the Havasupai nation and mentoring those in need. He was delighted to learn that many of his historical belongings will be displayed at the NAU Collections Library. His final resting place will be the Flagstaff Citizen's Cemetery where he can keep an eye on his collection and would enjoy your visit.