Richard Kuhn

Richard leaves a lasting impact on the greater Flagstaff community and all that knew him. Richard was smart, kind, warmhearted, and always had a smile on his face. It seemed impossible to go anywhere without running into someone Richard knew, or someone that had him as a teacher. He, without fail, would remember the not just the name of the seemingly random person at the grocery store, but also their brother, mom, and dad. As he walked away down the aisle he would say, “I had them as a student in 1975!” He had a steel trap for a memory, even in his final years. When Richard wasn't teaching, hiking up mountains, or chasing one of his 19 grandchildren, you could find him with his nose in the newspaper or a book – often the dictionary, the Weather Spotters Field Guide, or something light like “Astrophysics for Dummies.”