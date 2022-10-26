Richard Kenneth Morris, adoringly known as "Papa," was a lifelong resident of Flagstaff Arizona. Richard was a hardworking, patient, kind, generous, and even a bit stubborn loving husband, son, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. Richard devotedly loved his wife of 20 years Carmen Morris.

Papa was a Railroader who took pride in his devoted career, as well as being a loyal husband to his wife.

He loved NASCAR, watching sports, car shows, and watching his grandsons play football.

Richard is preceded in death by his mother and father Emily “Molly” Morris, and Wesley Douglas Morris, and son David Michael Sanchez.

Richard is alive in the hearts of those who loved him dearly, and survived in death by his wife Carmen Morris, his sister Loretta McKernan, nephew Shaun McKernan, his brothers David Morris (wife Donna Morris), Phillip Morris (wife Veronica Morris), and Kelly Morris (wife Donna Morris). As well as his children Gentri, Aubrey, Cliffton, Iian, and Kyle Morris, and grandchildren Amanda Sanchez, Alex B. Padilla, Andrew B. Padilla, and Adam J. Padilla, as well as many nieces, and nephews.

Celebration of life will be held at San Francisco De Asis Church at 1600 E. Rt 66 Flagstaff Az 86001 on Thursday the 27th day of October 2022.