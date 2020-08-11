Richard Herr

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard George Herr JR. 79, of Flagstaff Arizona, passed away on August 4th.

Richard was born on May 13th, 1941 to Richard George Herr Sr and Doris Jean Herr in Lansing MI. Richard attended J.W. Sexton High School. After high school Richard enlisted in the United States Marine corps and served during Vietnam. He went on to study Business at Wayne State University Detroit MI.

Richard was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of his children, Grandchildren and Wife Michelle. He was loving, caring compassionate and devote.

Richard was a passionate artist and gardener. He spent many long days tending to and enjoying his yard and could be found drawing beautiful images in his favorite chair.

Richard was also a passionate member of the Marine corps league, and other nonprofit organizations and could often be found at various events and helping in the community when he was not at home.