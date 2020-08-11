Richard George Herr JR. 79, of Flagstaff Arizona, passed away on August 4th.
Richard was born on May 13th, 1941 to Richard George Herr Sr and Doris Jean Herr in Lansing MI. Richard attended J.W. Sexton High School. After high school Richard enlisted in the United States Marine corps and served during Vietnam. He went on to study Business at Wayne State University Detroit MI.
Richard was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of his children, Grandchildren and Wife Michelle. He was loving, caring compassionate and devote.
Richard was a passionate artist and gardener. He spent many long days tending to and enjoying his yard and could be found drawing beautiful images in his favorite chair.
Richard was also a passionate member of the Marine corps league, and other nonprofit organizations and could often be found at various events and helping in the community when he was not at home.
Anyone who knew Richard knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. Richard was predeceased by his Mother Doris Herr and Father Richard Herr Sr. He is survived by His wife Michelle Herr, and children Dorette, Joel, Joelle, Jessica, and Katherine. Fourteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. His tireless love and devotion to his family, friends and community were evident in his final moments.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations and notes can be sent to 3212 N. Tindle Blvd. Flagstaff Az 86004. There will be a public viewing at Lozano's Mortuary 2545 N. Fourth St. Flagstaff AZ 86004 at 10:00 am on Thursday August 13th. There will be a private military service held for family on Friday the 14th, with a wake to follow at the family home. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.FlagstaffMortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.