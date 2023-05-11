Richard "Bud" Newell MacCracken, Jr.

Richard "Bud" Newell MacCracken, Jr., (April 27, 1929 - December 28, 2022). It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Richard "Bud" MacCracken. Bud was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio to Richard and Lucille MacCracken. He lived in Ohio through college and his early married life. He married Jayne Gray (d.2022) in 1952 and the couple had five children, James Gray, Joan Gray, Molley Jane, Myra Anne and Sara Kay. Bud and Jayne were married for 70 years before Jayne's passing in September.

They lived in Ohio, Maryland, California, Colorado and ArizonaThe couple retired to Flagstaff, AZ in 1993.

Bud was an athlete most of his life, playing football in school and an avid golfer into his 90s.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, bird watching and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He lived to see the birth of his first great great grandchild. Bud was always quick with a joke and enjoyed people and social events. He was loved and will be missed by his family, friends and many acquaintances.

Bud is survived by four of his five children, 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.

We will miss his humor, his steadfastness and his support.

A memorial will be held on June 4, 2023 at the family home in Flagstaff, Arizona