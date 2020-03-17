Richard Brown

Richard Jefferson Brown, 87, passed away in Flagstaff, AZ on March 4, 2020. He was born on June 6, 1932 in St Paul, MN to Ernest and Beulah Brown. Richard, whose friends and family called him "Dick", grew up in and around the Pequot Lakes region of northern Minnesota. He served as a sergeant in the US Army Infantry and spent 16 months in Korea. He worked 31 years as an engineer for IBM, spending 13 years at Luke Air Force Base outside of Phoenix, AZ. He became a full-time resident of Flagstaff upon his retirement from IBM in 1987.

Dick was an avid outdoorsman, who loved camping, fly fishing, canoeing and hiking. He was a long-time member of the Flagstaff chapter of the Federation of Fly Fishers and through his involvement with FFF, worked tirelessly with local, state and national organizations to preserve wildlife species and habitat across northern Arizona.

Dick was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brothers Dale and Marvin, sister Joyce, twin brother Robert "Bob" and a grandson SSG Alexander W. Conrad who was killed in action in Somalia while serving his country in June 2018.