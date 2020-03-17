Richard Brown

Richard Jefferson Brown, 87, passed away in Flagstaff, AZ on March 4, 2020. He was born on June 6, 1932 in St Paul, MN to Ernest and Beulah Brown. Richard, whose friends and family called him "Dick", grew up in and around the Pequot Lakes region of northern Minnesota. He served as a sergeant in the US Army Infantry and spent 16 months in Korea. He worked 31 years as an engineer for IBM, spending 13 years at Luke Air Force Base outside of Phoenix, AZ. He became a full-time resident of Flagstaff upon his retirement from IBM in 1987.
Dick was an avid outdoorsman, who loved camping, fly fishing, canoeing and hiking. He was a long-time member of the Flagstaff chapter of the Federation of Fly Fishers and through his involvement with FFF, worked tirelessly with local, state and national organizations to preserve wildlife species and habitat across northern Arizona.
Dick was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brothers Dale and Marvin, sister Joyce, twin brother Robert "Bob" and a grandson SSG Alexander W. Conrad who was killed in action in Somalia while serving his country in June 2018.
Dick is survived by Mary Annette Brown, his beloved wife of 64 years. Dick and Mary (the daughter of Warren and Mary Cramer) were married on January 14, 1956 in Winnebago, MN. He is also survived by his 3 children; Sharon Brown of Phoenix, AZ, Bruce (Leslie) Brown of Broomfield, CO and Diane Brown of Flagstaff, AZ, grandchildren Ryan Jones , Michael (Laura Levandowski) Jones, Robert (Brandi) Brown, Kevin (Jordan) Brown, Christie (Jordan) Palcisko, Jacob (Jolee) Conrad and great-grandsons Jack and Tommy Palcisko, Carson Conrad (due June 2020) and Canyon Brown (also due June 2020). Dick is also survived by his brother William "Bill" Brekke and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and colleagues.
A private inurnment service will be held in the summer of 2020. The family would like to express their gratitude to all his caregivers over the last several months at The Peaks, Flagstaff Medical Center and especially those at the Olivia White Hospice House for the compassionate care he received during his stay. Donations can be made in Dick's name to Northland Hospice, Fly Fishers International or to the National Park Conservation Association. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.FlagstaffMortuary.com.
