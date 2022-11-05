Richard Athey

Richard L. Athey, 66, of Flagstaff, Arizona passed away at home on October 10, 2022. Rich was born in Columbus, Ohio. He moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 1982; moved to Prescott, AZ in 2004 and in 2014 he moved to Flagstaff, AZ. He spent most of his career in the trades, laying floors. He also worked for a short time at Northland Motorsports. He loved riding motorcycles, dirt bikes and quads. While living in Ohio he obtained a pilot’s license. He also learned to sky dive and belonged to a team that did performances throughout the area. He was definitely an adrenaline junkie. Rich is survived by his wife, Terria Athey; son, Richard B. Athey; daughter, Carly Athey; brother, Matt Newman of Columbus, Ohio; sister, Heather Newman of Flagstaff, Arizona; as well as 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.norvelowernsmortuary.com
