Remie "Remijo" Armijo, age 84 of Flagstaff, AZ was called home to be with his loving wife Lucy & son Dino to join in eternal peace on May 31st, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his wife Lucy "Sedillo"Armijo & son Dino Armijo.

He is survived by his sons Rick & "Kelly" Armijo, Jake &"Jennifer" Armijo and his grandchildren.

Jessica, Julia, Tino, Salvatore, Venicio & Michael Armijo and his three brothers Toby, Cleofas, Albert Armijo.

Remie married his wife in 1960 until her passing in 1995. As a promise to her he visited Saint "St Nino" in Zuni, New Mexico every year until the last year of his life.

A Memorial Service will be at 10:30 at San Francisco de Asis Roman Catholic Church

1600 E Rte 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Graveyard Services will follow at Citizens Cemetery

1300 S San. Francisco St.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, we cannot have a reception.

