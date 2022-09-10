Rebecca Jane Gonzales

"And if by chance I should hold her, let me hold her for a time. But if allowed just one possession, I would pick her from the garden, to be mine."

Surrounded by her loving and caring family, Becky quietly passed in her home on the early morning hours of August 3, 2022 - after a 2-year battle with lymphoma. She was preceded in death by her father (Ruben Rinker, Mesa AZ,) and a grandson (Christien Gonzales, Surprise AZ). She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard, Flagstaff AZ, 3 sons and a daughter - Chris Gonzales (Dawn), Surprise AZ, Cory Gonzales (Kristina), Strawberry Point IA, Casey Gonzales (Corrie), Flagstaff AZ, Carrie Gonzales, Flagstaff AZ, a grand-dog, Maggie Moo, Flagstaff AZ, her mother, Dorothy Rinker, Mesa AZ, sisters Sharon Levario (Craig), Mesa AZ, and Linda Gibbs, Louisville KY, a brother, Dan Rinker, Flagstaff AZ, 9 grandchildren, 2 nephews and 7 nieces.

Becky was born in Sacramento CA. Shortly thereafter her family moved to Colorado and then to northern Arizona. She attended elementary school in White Cone, Page and Holbrook, AZ. She attended 8th and 9th grade at East Flagstaff Jr High (now Mount Elden Middle School). Her family later moved to Winslow AZ where she was enrolled at Winslow High School as a sophomore. She met her future husband, Richard, her senior year at a dance at the Elks Lodge during Christmas break. From that moment on they became inseparable. She graduated with honors from WHS - class of 69. She was a member of Meteorettes (dance line), Honor Society, GAA (Girls Athletic Association), NOT (Nurses of Tomorrow), Speech and Drama, Jr. and Sr. Plays and Bulldog Barks (school newspaper). She worked part-time for the Winslow Mail newspaper while attending high school and volunteered at Winslow Memorial Hospital during her senior year.

After graduation Becky attended Lamson's Business College in Phoenix AZ and later transferred to Northern Arizona University where she earned her Associates Degree in Secretarial Science. She worked part time while attending classes for the NAU Athletic Department – then located in the old Lumberjack gym. After receiving her degree Becky was hired as the Administrative Assistant, NAU Speech and Theatre Department.

Becky and Richard married on August 11, 1973 at Desert View Baptist Church, Winslow AZ. Becky worked one more year in the Speech and Theatre Department while Richard completed his last year at NAU. Rich's career-start then took them to Phoenix AZ. After four years in the hot valley they relocated back to Flagstaff to a cooler and slower way of life. Here they begin to set roots, start a family and raised 3 sons and a daughter.

After a notable 29-year career with the Flagstaff Unified School District, Becky retired after 23 years as the Administrative Assistant to the Principal at Coconino High School. Her career with FUSD began at Cromer Elementary School, when the school first opened, as an Instructional Aid in 1991 and then as a General Aide from 1992-1997. As her children grew older, she moved with them to CHS where she worked as the Systems Data Clerk from 1997-2002. Becky embraced her position of Administrative Assistant. She worked tirelessly to see and be a part of the changes and challenges of staff and faculty and thousands of students who passed through the doors at CHS . . . a legacy that will live on for many years to come. Her dedication and involvement in her work, from sports activities to graduation ceremonies, will not soon be forgotten . . . Becky loved her job and especially the people she worked with!

Becky kept a perfect balance between family and work. Spending quality time with her family was first and foremost. Whether it was cheering them on in their sports, school plays, dance recitals, talent shows, award ceremonies, birthdays, education, graduation, and the list goes on . . . Becky made sure to be there and be a part of their success and an encouragement in their failures. She was her family's biggest cheer leader. She loved to cook, bake and trying new recipes – especially during holidays. She enjoyed being a wife, help mate, mother and grandmother, aunt, sister, homemaker. She also enjoyed sewing, decorating for the holidays, traveling, trying new restaurants, watching movies at home or theatre, exploring, dancing two-step and waltz, being outdoors, playing bunco with her bunco group, and hanging with her besties. She was an avid reader and gave great hugs. Becky's smile was infectious. She had a way of making everyone feel special. She loved and was loved. Her affections are missed.

"Let her cry, for she's a lady, let her dream, for she's a child. Let the rain fall down upon her. She's a free and gentle flower, growing wild."

Lyrics from the song Wildfllower by Skylark

A Celebration Of Life will be held on November 5th, 2022 at 2 pm at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1601 N San Francisco Street, Flagstaff AZ. Luncheon to follow.