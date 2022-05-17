Raymond W. Schaaf

Ray passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on May10, 2022 in Chandler, AZ. Ray was born in Wooster OH to Walter & Phyllis Schaaf. Ray attended Northern Arizona University, earning his Master's Degree in Industrial Arts in 1971. Ray enjoyed hiking, fly fishing and playing tennis.
Ray owned Schaaf Construction, Inc, building custom homes for 4 decades throughout Arizona. Ray is survived by his wife Marie, brother Ed (Maxine) and cousin Joan Lytle.
No services are planned.
