Raymond Morron

Raymond "Ray" Eugene Morron passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 after a long illness. Born on July 10, 1954 in Bloomington, Indiana, Ray was a talented athlete and star quarterback at Fontana High School in California and received a scholarship to play for Texas Christian University. Although he was sidelined by injury, athletics continued to play a prominent role in Ray's life, as he coached his three daughters and was instrumental in the creation of Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League, serving as the League's President for over 10 years. Ray also chaired the local chapter of the American Cancer Society, raising thousands of dollars over the years through charity walks and community events. Ray loved people and never met a stranger. He had a zest for life that was infectious, and his warm smile and kind heart will be missed by all. The loves of Ray's life were his three daughters and his granddaughter, and he devoted his life to them. Ray was preceded in death by his mother and father, Delight “Dee” Hartman and Floyd Morron, and his brother-in-law, Mike Cardis. Ray is survived by his three daughters, Shawna Morron (Kristina Kent) of New Orleans, Karissa Talley (Chris, Emily, and Aidan Burke) and Taylor Morron (Christopher Cecil) of Flagstaff; granddaughter, Phoebe Talley, of Flagstaff; sisters Joetta Cardis and Apryl Jones of Phoenix; four sisters in Indiana; nephews Trevor Cardis, Ethan Cardis, Jarred Cardis, Jacob Jones, and Jason Jones; niece JoDee Cottam (Chase, River, and Canyon Cottam); and a host of other family members and friends. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ray's memory to Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League, PO Box 3104, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86003.