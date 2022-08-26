Raymond Leo Amos, 82, passed away in Flagstaff, AZ, August 18, 2022. He was born October 18, 1939 in Wheeling, WV to Leo Amos and Minnie Tyson. He proudly served in the US Army, serving in Germany and Vietnam as a MARS Operator.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Hershel (Lynn) Amos and Donald Amos.
He is survived by his children, Joseph (Gayle) Barrett, Minnie (Mark) Webling, Sarah Covert; 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and nieces, Sharron Fry, Patti (Gary) Robinson and Angie (Steve) Mahoney.
Raymond enjoyed the outdoors and lived life exactly how he wanted to.
