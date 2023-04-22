Newton, formerly of Flagstaff, had been a resident of Prescott since 1996. He was born September 26, 1935, in Denver, CO. He married his college sweetheart, Patty Boekhaus while they were attending Kansas State University at Fort Hayes, and the two were married for more than 66 years, creating a lasting legacy for their family. He went on to earn additional degrees from South Dakota State University, and the University of Texas at Austin, specializing in English, journalism, and mass communications. Most of Ray’s career was spent in higher education as a university professor at New Mexico Highlands University (1961-1972) and Northern Arizona University (1973-2000). He retired from NAU having served as chairman of the Journalism and Mass Communications department, Dean of the College of Creative and Communication Arts and eventually the Assistant to the President. Retirement was not in his blood however, and Ray continued to consult and serve on numerous local boards, as well as write for local publications clear up until his death. If you asked him what was important, his family was at the top of his list, and he enjoyed creating memories for them. Spending time together during holidays and pulling all of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren together for annual exciting trips around the world were his joy. He and Patty also travelled extensively with family and friends. Ray treasured family relationships, and his eyes lit up with pride when he spoke of them. He loved being “Grampa”” to his four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and they all knew that he took great joy in teasing them. Laughter and joy were a huge part of family gatherings.