Raphael (Ralph) Jose Reyes

On March 29, 2023, Raphael (Ralph) Jose Reyes of Flagstaff, Arizona passed away peacefully.

Born in 1945 to Bernardino and Assumption Reyes, he grew up in Flagstaff. He attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic elementary school. Moving after to attend Flagstaff High School, Graduating in 1963. From there he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving his country in the Vietnam War. After an Honorable Discharge, he returned to Flagstaff and married Melba (Chavez) Reyes, in 1969. Ralphie, as many called him, worked for Ponderosa Paper Mill for 15 years, before moving on to Northern Arizona University in the Physical Maintenance Department, for over 30+ years, before retiring. For the Academic year 2016-17 Ralph received the NAU Presidents award for outstanding service. In 2014 while at the 20th anniversary Iota Chapter of Omega Delta Phi Fraternity Inc, Ralph was named an honorary brother for his contributions to the chapter. Through the years over 20 lota brothers worked for Ralph. Giving these young men a means to support themselves as they worked towards a degree at NAU.

Ralph coached his children in Football, Baseball, Basketball, and Softball. Teaching them the fundamentals and how to always work hard and to never give up. He was always willing to spend the needed extra time to help his children work to better their skills. Ralph always shared his knowledge of general maintenance and automotive mechanics with his kids. It was common to see his kids working//learning side by side with him as they grew up.

Grandpa Ralph enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and then later his great grandchildren. He would often be seen at many events from athletics to pageants supporting his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces anytime they had things going on. Ralph and Melba always had their doors open, and a refrigerator full of food, for all the friends that their grandchildren brought over to eat or just "hangout."

Ralph is survived by his wife Melba Reyes, sons Michael (Kathee) Reyes, Martin (Elaine) Reyes and daughter Diann Reyes. Sisters, Rosie (Daniel) Gallegos, Cecil Navarro, Vicky Lazano, Crissy Carrillo, Nena Chavez, Terry Quinlan. Grandchildren, Christopher Reyes, Nicole (Eddie) Gallegos, Stephan Marsteen, Brittany (Matt) Bromley, Kirsty (Josh) Rivello, Justin Horten, 8 Great-Grandchildren, and many Nephews and Nieces.

He is preceded in death by his Parents, brothers Bernard, Richard, and Bobby Reyes and Grandson Mathew Reyes.

Services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on April 11, 2023. Viewing will begin at 9:30 am, followed by a Rosary at 10:00 am with Mass beginning at 10:30 am. Ralph will be laid to rest in the Veteran's Section at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.norvelowensmortuary.com