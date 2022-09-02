Randy Dean Schilling a.k.a. R. D. Schilling , 72 of Camp Verde, Arizona Passed away in the comfort of his home on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born in Portland, Oregon and his preceded in death by his parents Paul and Paula Schilling and stepdaughter Margaret Arredondo. Randy is survived by his wife of 34 years Julie Schilling of Camp Verde, Arizona. His only son Forrest Schilling of Sacramento, California. Brother Jeff Schilling of Montana. Sister Becky Lewis of Montana. Stepdaughters Christina Castro of Prescott Valley, Jo Ann Castruita Flagstaff, Tina Calderon of Prescott Valley, Gloria Elenes of Camp Verde and Julia Arredondo Prescott Valley And several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was raised in a musical family and was mentored by his father Paul who taught Randy the music that he so loved and became an amazing rhythm, lead, bass and guitar player. He then spent the rest of his life traveling the United States performing with his family in groups such as the Shi-Lo's, The Schilling ‘s and The Son's of The Golden West and many other groups. He enjoyed performing at the V.A. Hospital and the Arizona's Pioneers home in Prescott, Arizona for the elderly folks. Randy was also a proud vet and served for the U.S. Navy. He was loved by everyone he met and will be greatly missed by his family and close friends. May he rest in peace. Burial was held at Middle Verde Cemetery in Camp Verde. Condolences may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com