Ralph Wheeler

Ralph was born and raised by his parents in Flagstaff, Arizona. He passed away on July 5, 2020 in Sun City, Arizona where he and his wife Margaret (Maggie) resided for the past two decades. Ralph graduated from Northern Arizona University, continued his education on his Master's degree in Colorado when his father called him and told him it was time to come back and get to work. He taught English and History at Flagstaff High School. After teaching he began a successful business career managing the Ford dealership until his retirement. Like his father, he loved Flagstaff and believed that you give back to your community what the community has given to you. He loved trips to Lake Powell, ski trips, (he learned to ski at the age of four), Camp Colton, all animals and his family without compromise. He will be remembered for his genuine kindness, serene gentle nature, his laughter, his passion for gardening, trivia knowledge, Arizona history, and Jimmie Johnson of NASCAR. He was a member of the Arizona Historical Society, Elks Lodge, and the Raymond Foundation. Ralph is survived by his wife Maggie, his children, P.K. Wheeler (Sarah), Cabrina Zweifel (Bobby), Laura Wheeler, Kelly Cline (Sandy), Bobby Cline (Tamie), 10 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents. Ralph will be laid to rest beside his mother and father at Citizens Cemetery in Flagstaff, with services for burial provided by Norvel Owens Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, or an animal shelter or youth organization in your community.