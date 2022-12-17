Rachel Vasquez, age 96, passed away December 10, 2022 at home in Chandler, AZ. She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Vasquez-Levy, son and daughter in-law, David and Juanita Vasquez, two grandchildren, and thee great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Paul, her older son, John and one granddaughter. Services will he held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 224 S Kendrick St, Flagstaff, AZ. Rosary service is at 6:00 PM Dec. 21, 2022. Mass Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow the mass at the Catholic Cemetery.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.