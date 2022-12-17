 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rachel Vasquez

Rachel Vasquez, age 96, passed away December 10, 2022 at home in Chandler, AZ. She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Vasquez-Levy, son and daughter in-law, David and Juanita Vasquez, two grandchildren, and thee great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Paul, her older son, John and one granddaughter. Services will he held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 224 S Kendrick St, Flagstaff, AZ. Rosary service is at 6:00 PM Dec. 21, 2022. Mass Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow the mass at the Catholic Cemetery.

