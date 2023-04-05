Priscilla Victoria Herrera

Priscilla Victoria Herrera passed away peacefully in her Queen Creek home the morning of April 3, 2023, after a two-year battle with leukemia. Priscilla was born on December 23, 1951, to Joseph and Josephine Mier and was raised in Flagstaff attending Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School and Flagstaff High School.

Priscilla is survived by her husband Martin of forty-five years, their oldest son Martin (JaNae) Herrera, Jr., four grandchildren Martin III, Dominick, Adena Hall and Adriel Hall, her four siblings Arthur (Veronica) Mier, Barbara (Ray) Keenan, Joseph (Annie) Mier, and Michael (Ronda) Mier, along with many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her loving son Aaron Michael, both of her parents, her father-in-law Andres Herrera, a Niece Iona Dougi, Nephew Chico Dougi, brother-in-law Tomas Dougi, her sister-in-law Sylvia Dougi, and most recently her daughter-in-law's mother, Kathy Hall.

Priscilla was a loving wife and mother who absolutely adored her children, grandchildren as well as her pups Cali and Nico. Her favorite time of year was celebrating any holiday on the calendar. She spent over twenty years in the banking industry, several years working for W.L. Gore & Associates, and over fifteen years working as a realtor. Besides her family, she enjoyed the outdoors going to the ocean, going boating on the river or lake, the serenity of mountain views, going on vacation anywhere, going to the movies, and yet she always found the time to enjoy her favorite hobby as a professional shopper.

We will miss her humor, her quick wit, her love and especially the kindness that she shared with everyone around her. Rest in peace Priscilla, you were one of a kind.

A memorial service is planned for 2:00pm this coming Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Norvel Owen's Mortuary in Flagstaff, followed by a celebration of life from 4:00-7:00pm at the Flagstaff Aquaplex.

A separate gravesite service and burial will take place in North Phoenix sometime in May 2023 with date, and time yet to be determined.