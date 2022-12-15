Phillip Luna

Our beloved father and grandfather, Phillip T. Luna, age 73, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on the evening of December 11, 2022 in Mesa, AZ. The son of Phil Luna Sr. and Ruth Glassie Luna of Chilchinbeto, AZ. Phillip is the oldest of eight children was born into Tó'aheedlíinii (The Water Flows Together clan) and born for Tódich'ii'nii (Bitter Water clan). He was a Civil Engineer for 35 years, working for BHP and Freeport McMoran; and as a Financial Advisor for 5 years, working at Morgan Stanley. He is survived by his loving wife Laurie of 53 years and children, Janise (Dino), Marvin (Tammie), Vidal (Michelle), and Natalie. Phillip will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren - Loren, Cameron, Grace, Mackenzie, Adelaide, Sierra, LuAnn, DeVin, Tiberius; and by numerous family and friends.
Funeral services and reception will be held at the LDS Church in Kayenta, AZ on December 17th; services begin at 10am and reception at 1:30pm. Gravesite burial will be at the Luna family plot in Chilchinbeto, AZ. Those who so desire to make a donation can in the name of 'The Phillip T. Luna Memorial Fund' may do so with any Wells Fargo.
