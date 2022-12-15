Phillip Luna

Our beloved father and grandfather, Phillip T. Luna, age 73, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on the evening of December 11, 2022 in Mesa, AZ. The son of Phil Luna Sr. and Ruth Glassie Luna of Chilchinbeto, AZ. Phillip is the oldest of eight children was born into Tó'aheedlíinii (The Water Flows Together clan) and born for Tódich'ii'nii (Bitter Water clan). He was a Civil Engineer for 35 years, working for BHP and Freeport McMoran; and as a Financial Advisor for 5 years, working at Morgan Stanley. He is survived by his loving wife Laurie of 53 years and children, Janise (Dino), Marvin (Tammie), Vidal (Michelle), and Natalie. Phillip will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren - Loren, Cameron, Grace, Mackenzie, Adelaide, Sierra, LuAnn, DeVin, Tiberius; and by numerous family and friends.