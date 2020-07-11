× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Philip Daykin passed away peacefully at his senior care home in Mesa, AZ on June 26, 2020, with his daughter Sarah by his side, after a 5-year illness with Alzheimer's.

Born on January 19, 1929, in Elyria, Ohio to Robert and Elizabeth (Palmer) Daykin, Philip attended Elyria High School and graduated from the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor) in 1952 with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering. He was a member of Acacia Fraternity. At UofM, he also met his wife, Stirling (Cockburn). They were married 62 years, until her passing in 2016.

Upon graduating from UofM, Phil served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army, stationed in Aberdeen, MD, then Houston, TX. Phil and Stirling lived for many years in Rocky River, Ohio, where they raised their two daughters, Laura and Sarah. They were active members of Lakewood Congregational Church. Phil and Stirling moved to Prescott, AZ in 1992, and then to Flagstaff, AZ in 2008. They were members of the Congregational church in Prescott and Flagstaff. While living in Prescott, Phil served on the Board of the Yavapai Symphony. He moved to the Phoenix area in 2017 and attended Interfaith CommUNITY Church in Mesa, AZ.