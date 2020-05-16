Peter Henry Piper

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Born August 13, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, the only child of Henry and Dorothy Piper, passed away March 23, 2020, in Flagstaff, AZ at the Olivia White Hospice Home due to complications of diabetes.

Pete leaves behind two daughters, Vicki Piper and Carol Tullis (Robert); a stepdaughter, Michelle Calzeretta (Steve); and four grandchildren (who will forever miss their "Gabbado") Ramzy, Suad, Karim, and Summer Kaloti. Pete also leaves behind his ten adorable great-grandchildren. Pete is survived by three ex-wives, Ruth Piper Chiarelli, Patricia Matthews, and Kathy Hooper Piper, and four cousins.

Pete spent most of his life in the Chicago area. He was a 1950 graduate of Lane Tech High School in Chicago & a 1954 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh earning a B.S. degree in Business Administration. In 1955 he joined the U.S. Army serving one year in Ludwigsburg, Germany. From 1957 until his retirement he worked in Chicago in the Tool and Die Industry, first under his uncle, and then later as part owner of Precision Machine Components (PMC). Also, Pete was a fourth generation Chicago Cubs fan; he was so happy & proud to cheer the Cubs to their World Series win in 2016.