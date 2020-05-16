Peter Henry Piper

Born August 13, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, the only child of Henry and Dorothy Piper, passed away March 23, 2020, in Flagstaff, AZ at the Olivia White Hospice Home due to complications of diabetes.
Pete leaves behind two daughters, Vicki Piper and Carol Tullis (Robert); a stepdaughter, Michelle Calzeretta (Steve); and four grandchildren (who will forever miss their "Gabbado") Ramzy, Suad, Karim, and Summer Kaloti. Pete also leaves behind his ten adorable great-grandchildren. Pete is survived by three ex-wives, Ruth Piper Chiarelli, Patricia Matthews, and Kathy Hooper Piper, and four cousins.
Pete spent most of his life in the Chicago area. He was a 1950 graduate of Lane Tech High School in Chicago & a 1954 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh earning a B.S. degree in Business Administration. In 1955 he joined the U.S. Army serving one year in Ludwigsburg, Germany. From 1957 until his retirement he worked in Chicago in the Tool and Die Industry, first under his uncle, and then later as part owner of Precision Machine Components (PMC). Also, Pete was a fourth generation Chicago Cubs fan; he was so happy & proud to cheer the Cubs to their World Series win in 2016.
Some of Pete's deep passions were music, acting, our Lord God Almighty and Jesus Christ. Peter played piano throughout his life. Besides Business, he also studied music at the University of Pittsburgh & much later at Elmhurst College. Pete had an exceptional singing voice. Pete always joined church choirs. And, from the early 60's to the mid 90's, in Chicago's NW suburbs, Pete was a member of various community theatre groups including: Best Off Broadway, Music on Stage, The Des Plaines Theatre Guild, and the Village Theatre of Palatine. Two of his favorite roles were "Daddy Warbucks" in "Annie," & "Billy" in "Anything Goes." He also took great pride and joy in his productions of Rumplestilskin & Puss ‘n Boots performed for the children at the old Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg & years later at Randhurst Mall in Mt Prospect.
In 2001 Pete relocated to Flagstaff. Pete became true-blue to the Arizona Diamond Backs and Cardinals. Being always very spiritual, Pete first joined Trinity Heights UMC and later Church of the Resurrection. He loved participating in the holiday cantatas with the choirs. Pete also started volunteering at FaithWorks Christians in Mission in Flagstaff. For 20 years he truly loved "going to work" there, helping and giving wherever he was needed. FaithWorks was a place he truly believed in, and also a place that greatly appreciated him. Pete will truly miss his community of dear friends in Flagstaff.
A couple tidbits about Pete for historical purposes. Pete was born "Henry Brice Piper" but everyone called him "little Pete" after his great-grandfather. At age ten, he had his name changed to Peter Henry. Also, Pete's grandfather was the late Adolph Henry Piper, owner of the Piper's Bakery of the renowned "Piper's Alley" in Oldtown Chicago. In more recent years, Pete admitted that one of his biggest regrets was not carrying on with the family business.
Pete was such a gracious and generous human being. He will be sorely missed for his thoughtfulness, his encouraging ways, his constant giving (of himself and his resources), but maybe mostly for his entertaining personality, always making sure everyone had a good time.
After the pandemic, family and friends will be invited to celebrations of his life in Chicago and Flagstaff. Donations can be made in memory of Pete to FaithWorks Christians in Mission in Flagstaff, AZ. Pete's cremated remains will be scattered in Flagstaff, Pittsburgh, and Ludwigsburg, Germany. Condolences and memories may also be left at www.FlagstaffMortuary.com.
Dear God, bless Pete Piper, and thank You so very much for him.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.