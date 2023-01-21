On Saturday January 14, 2023, Pete Contreras husband and father sadly passed away at the age 87. Pete was born and raised in Flagstaff, AZ and lived here all his life, he loved the mountains and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his wife Maria Elena and children enjoying the outdoors on road trips in his ford truck camper.

Pete is perceived in death by his father Pio, mother Virginia, son Gregory James Contreras, four brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his wife Maria Elena and four children Mario, Peter, Vivian, and Michael. Thirteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and three sisters Marta, Mary, Ercy and several cousins, nieces, nephews. Our father was surrounded by loved ones when he passed, if you would like to make a donation to the family, it can be made in care of Maria Elene Contreras in care of Lozano's Mortuary.