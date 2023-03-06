Pergentino Alonso Sr.

June 2, 1935 – February 28, 2023

Pergentino Alonso Sr, age 87, of Flagstaff, passed away suddenly on February 28, 2023, at home with his wife. Pergentino was a son, brother, husband, Papi and Abuelo who enjoyed keeping up with politics, reading the news and watching his grandchildren have adventures in their home.

Pergentino Alonso Sr. was born in Los Llanos de Valdeon, Spain, to Benito Alonso and Isidora Marcos. He served in the Spanish Military for 2 years before immigrating to the United States as a sheep herder in Arizona. It is here in Arizona that he met his faithful wife, Angela Vazquez (Galicia, Spain), and married in a courthouse service in October 21, 1974. Pergentino worked for the Labor Union for 50 years worked at various job sites including Palo Verde, St. Johns and Lake Roosevelt. During this time he and Angela raised their children in their home located in downtown Flagstaff. They were members of La Casa de Espana, and enjoyed the Sunday afternoon BBQ's that reminded them of Spain. After they both became US citizens, Arizona became home.

Pergentino is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings. He is survived by his wife, Angela Alonso, of the home; a son Pergentino Alonso Jr. (Karen) and daughter Maria Isidora Vazquez (Danielle), all of Flagstaff, AZ. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brady and Kate Alonso, which brought him much joy and humor as he watched them grow up. Also surviving are various nieces and nephews throughout the United States and Spain.

A private service will be held at La Guadalupe Catholic Church.