Peggy Sue Harris, 86, passed away on June 29, 2020 in Flagstaff, AZ. She was born on May 4, 1934 in Ozark, MO to Jack C. & Doris (Morwood) Harris. Peggy's childhood was spent on the West Slope of Colorado where her father worked in various small mining towns. She graduated valedictorian of De Beque High School in 1952, then attended Mesa State College in Grand Junction, CO while working for the Rio Grande Railway.

Peggy married Kibby L. Bolin on Nov. 23, 1955 in Farmington, NM. He was an oil well roughneck who tragically died from a gas leak in a Texas motel where he was staying. Peggy and Kibby had one daughter, Kelly Bolin.

Peggy moved with her infant daughter to Rifle, CO where she lived with her parents. It was there where she met her second husband Lemuel J. (Joe) Harris (no relation). They were married on December 26, 1956 in Craig, CO. Peggy and Joe had four children: Nathan, Noel, Jonathan & Kerry. The family moved to Flagstaff in 1963.