Peggy Sue Harris, 86, passed away on June 29, 2020 in Flagstaff, AZ. She was born on May 4, 1934 in Ozark, MO to Jack C. & Doris (Morwood) Harris. Peggy's childhood was spent on the West Slope of Colorado where her father worked in various small mining towns. She graduated valedictorian of De Beque High School in 1952, then attended Mesa State College in Grand Junction, CO while working for the Rio Grande Railway.
Peggy married Kibby L. Bolin on Nov. 23, 1955 in Farmington, NM. He was an oil well roughneck who tragically died from a gas leak in a Texas motel where he was staying. Peggy and Kibby had one daughter, Kelly Bolin.
Peggy moved with her infant daughter to Rifle, CO where she lived with her parents. It was there where she met her second husband Lemuel J. (Joe) Harris (no relation). They were married on December 26, 1956 in Craig, CO. Peggy and Joe had four children: Nathan, Noel, Jonathan & Kerry. The family moved to Flagstaff in 1963.
In 1968, Peggy started working at Flagstaff Public Library where she was employed for 27 years until her retirement in 1995. She held several positions, the last being the Processing and Acquisitions Supervisor. She had an amazing memory and the ability to recall authors, characters & plots of literally thousands of titles. She was a voracious reader and lover of books. Her personal library consists of no less than 9,000 volumes covering a plethora of genres.
Peggy was a fantastic cook and baker. She was adventurous in trying new recipes, seeking out her next culinary delight. She pickled and canned fruits & jellies, and even made exquisite plum wine. Baking Christmas cookies & candies was a tradition she maintained until the very end.
For more than 50 years, Peggy was a faithful member of the Flagstaff Federated Community Church. She was a devoted choir member (alto) and helped catalog and maintain the Church library. She also baked the Communion bread for many years.
Peggy was a world traveler who visited over 40 countries. She loved to experience new lands, languages, traditions and cuisines. She also enjoyed camping in the American Southwest where she made yearly solo excursions well into her seventies. Other activities she enjoyed were horseback riding, playing the piano, gardening, sewing, quilting, and square dancing. She also had a passion for collecting cobalt blue and sun-purpled glass as well as classic fashion jewelry.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and a son, Nathan. She is survived by her sister Jackie Urban; daughters, Kelly Selestewa (Mel) & Kerry (Ron Hooley); sons Noel (Tammie) & Jonathan (Darlene); grandchildren Jason & Cameron Robidoux, Jamie Selestewa, Mandy, David & Michael Harris, Shannon & Shawn Harris; and eight great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Norvel Owens Mortuary on Sunday, July 5, from 12:00-2:00 PM. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Rifle, CO. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please contact the Flagstaff Public Library to donate a new book in Peggy's honor.
