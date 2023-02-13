Peggy Roe, 80, returned to her heavenly home on February 1, 2023, in Tucson, AZ. Her devotion to her family and the firm belief in God supported her in her struggles and ultimately gave her peace.

Peggy was born to Archie and Ruby Wilson in Phoenix, AZ. She grew up in Coolidge, AZ and moved to Flagstaff in 1960. In 1961, she married the love of her life and childhood sweetheart, Roger. They moved to Flagstaff in 1963 so Roger could attend and ultimately graduate from Northern Arizona University.

Peggy devoted her spare time to family, gardening, and the Episcopal Church. She loved arts and crafts and was an artist by nature. Roger and Peggy raised four smart and beautiful children and two amazing grandchildren. She was an avid gardener, loved cooking, and visiting with friends & family. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace and with her husband in God’s kingdom.

Peggy is survived by her daughters, Brenda, and Melissa and husband Rich; son Randy; grandchildren, JR and wife Jessie, and Claire and husband Thomas; great grandson, Benjamin; brother Larry; several loving nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger, son, Robert Roger “Robby”, son-in-law, Brent; brother, Jim; mother and father. Peggy requested to be cremated and laid to rest next to her husband and son at the Flagstaff Cemetery.

A public funeral service will be held on March 4th at 11am in the Episcopal Church in Flagstaff, AZ. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers and donations can be made in Peggy’s name to the Acolyte Fund at the Church of the Epiphany in Flagstaff, AZ.