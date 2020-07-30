Peggy Cole

Peggy Sue Cole, age 57, passed away in Bullhead City, Arizona on July 16th, 2020 due to medical complications. She was born September 25, 1962 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Harlan and Vivian Streeter. She was raised by her mother and James Lorenz her step Father. She married her longtime friend and love, Stuart Kevin Cole, in December of 1983. Peggy loved to love on people. She loved to be a social butterfly, and entertain family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, gardening and enjoyed spending time with her family, her little dog Baby Girl (BG), and cat Tooter. Her hands were rarely idle. Butterflies, Sunshine, and Mocha Coffee, and spending time with her sweet grandchildren were her favorites. She also shared her love with food such as home cooking, baked goodies like Andes Mint Chocolate Cake. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.” Peggy is proceeded in death by her Mother Vivian Lorenz, her Step Father James Lorenz, Father Harlan Streeter, brother Melvin Streeter. Peggy is survived by her husband Stuart Cole of Klawock, AK and her children Kenneth Cole and wife Jennifer Cole of Ketchikan AK and Terence Cole and fiance Bridgette Flannery of Flagstaff, AZ. Peggy's grandchildren, Cameron Townsdin of Phoenix, AZ, Amber Cole of Flagstaff, AZ, Jasmine Cole and Eli Cole of Ketchikan, AK, Brielle Cole & Brandon Cole of Flagstaff, AZ; her siblings Mary Streeter, Jerry Streeter, Barbara Johnson, Janet Meligan, Kevin Streeter, and Dale Streeter, Aunt Virginia Mittelsteadt of Beloit, WI, and her many nephews and nieces. All of whom she loved very much and touched deeply.