Paul was born on January 6, 1957 in Phoenix, Arizona and passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2023 in Flagstaff, Arizona. An Arizona native, he had lived in Flagstaff since his family moved here when he was six years old.

Paul with his mom Janet, father George and his siblings were all involved in the local 4-H organization for many years.

Paul graduated from Coconino High School in 1975.

Paul loved working on vehicles, at the time of his passing he had just retired from Rush Enterprises as a ASE Master Truck Technician, a job he loved and was so happy to have met so many talented people through the years. He very much loved preparing for and participating in the Rush Rodeos.

He also enjoyed being out in his red jeep looking for animals, having adventures, hunting and being with friends. Paul was a member of Flagstaff Archers where he met a lot of wonderful people, made a lot of friends and great memories. His love of learning and physical exercise led him to participate in a local Kung Fu group. Here he made lasting friendships.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Paul is survived by his wife of 43 years Ruth and their needy but loyal dog Ruby; sisters, Patty (Vic) and Sandy; brother, Jimmy (Misty); nieces and nephews, Nathan (Kristin), Tanner (Taylor), Alex (Kayla), Brittany, Christina, Hailey, Hannah, Colton and Stephanie (Rich); and great nieces and nephews, Kasslyn, Brenson, Emmett, Kara, Kami, Kali and Kasi.

A celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at a later date.

Paul is my best friend and he is missed everyday.