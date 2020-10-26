Paul Shankland

Paul David Shankland, age 59 of Cedar Key, FL passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born March 6, 1961 in Florence, Italy to Joseph H and Karlyn S Shankland.

Dr. Paul D. Shankland, a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1983 with a bachelor's degree in pure mathematics. During his subsequent 25 years of active duty, he earned a master's degree in astronomy (with distinction) from the University of Western Sydney, and his Ph.D. in Astronomy from James Cook University. His thesis research was on optical and millimeter radio detections, and dynamic properties of Earth-like planets and Kuiper belts about M dwarf stars.

Upon graduation from USNA Dr. Shankland served aboard USS SELLERS (DDG-11), where he earned his Surface Warfare Officer designation and participated in Persian Gulf protection operations. In 1986 he laterally transferred to the aviation community and earned his wings, becoming an E-2C Hawkeye pilot.