Paul Piwetz

Paul Joseph Piwetz, 58, of Flagstaff, AZ passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 21st.
Paul was born in Livermore, CA and spent his younger years in Oregon. He graduated from high school in Spring, TX in 1980.
Paul was last employed by Sprouts Farmers Market. He was also employed at Essity/SCA for 17 years, worked 4 years for Xanterra, at Grand Canyon's South Rim and 11 years at Harrah's Casino in Lake Tahoe. Paul worked as a Baker at his sister's bakery in Bend, OR, and also at his brother's restaurant in Ojai, CA.
Paul was predeceased by his parents Cyril Jacob and Georgia (Krenek) Piwetz. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Joan and his 14-year-old son, Jett. Left also to mourn: sister Diana and husband Gregory Koors, of Eugene, OR; brothers Stephen of Culver, OR, Cyril David of Eugene, OR, Victor and wife Lauree of Redmond, OR, Gary and wife Ann Rhodes of CA; sisters-in-law Joy Chaffee and Jill Pigeon; brothers-in-law Justin Chaffee, and Jody Chaffee, all of Vermont, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Paul was liked by all who knew him. He had a quirky sense of humor and a heart of gold. He had a great gift for connecting well with people, making friends easily. He enjoyed listening to others and enjoyed telling stories. He had a passion for carving stones, painting and making jewelry. Paul enjoyed promoting his artwork on the porch of The El Tovar at the Grand Canyon. He loved cycling, especially with his son. He also cycled across country and into Baja. Paul truly enjoyed road trips with his family and culinary adventures.
Paul managed to find the most interesting people, acquiring the most unique stories. He loved reading and had a gift for writing poetry and songs. One of Paul's favorite sayings was “Moderation is for monks – always take big bites!” This is how he looked at life.
Paul was a devoted husband and father. He will be missed dearly and forever cherished by his family and friends.
There will be a private memorial service and celebration of Paul's life at his favorite recreational bay along the Oregon coast, to be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.
