Paul Piwetz

Paul Joseph Piwetz, 58, of Flagstaff, AZ passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 21st.

Paul was born in Livermore, CA and spent his younger years in Oregon. He graduated from high school in Spring, TX in 1980.

Paul was last employed by Sprouts Farmers Market. He was also employed at Essity/SCA for 17 years, worked 4 years for Xanterra, at Grand Canyon's South Rim and 11 years at Harrah's Casino in Lake Tahoe. Paul worked as a Baker at his sister's bakery in Bend, OR, and also at his brother's restaurant in Ojai, CA.

Paul was predeceased by his parents Cyril Jacob and Georgia (Krenek) Piwetz. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Joan and his 14-year-old son, Jett. Left also to mourn: sister Diana and husband Gregory Koors, of Eugene, OR; brothers Stephen of Culver, OR, Cyril David of Eugene, OR, Victor and wife Lauree of Redmond, OR, Gary and wife Ann Rhodes of CA; sisters-in-law Joy Chaffee and Jill Pigeon; brothers-in-law Justin Chaffee, and Jody Chaffee, all of Vermont, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.