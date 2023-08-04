Paul Pastor
Mr. Paul Pastor of Flagstaff, AZ passed away peacefully on July 15 at the age of 89. He was raised in Pennsylvania and graduated from St. Bonaventure University in 1955 with a degree of Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA). Upon graduation he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army Artillery. He served from 1956 to 1958 reaching the rank of First Lieutenant and continued in the Inactive Reserve until 1964 upon his discharge. He and his family settled in Southern California. He was employed by Rockwell International, Rocketdyne Division, primarily as manager in the procurement organizations in support of the Space Shuttle engines and the International Space Station. After 30 years with Rocketdyne, Mr. Pastor retired, and with his wife moved to Flagstaff in 1995. He was a member of San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church parish and was active in several volunteering efforts.
Mr. Pastor was preceded in death by his father, Anthony; mother, Anna; brothers: Vince, Frank and Thomas; daughter, Anna, and son, Paul. He is survived by his wife, Joan; daughters: Mary and Angie, and granddaughter, Katie.
Holy Rosary, Mass, and burial with military honors will take place in a private ceremony with family and close friends on Wednesday, August 16th at St. Elisabeth Catholic Church, and San Fernando Mission Cemetery in Southern California. A Memorial Rosary and Mass will take place at San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church in Flagstaff on Monday, September 11th with Rosary at 10:00 am and Mass at 10:30 am. Flagstaff mortuary services provided by Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary. The family requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul, web site address stvincentdepaul.net with "Flagstaff San Francisco de Asis Conference" in the Comment section.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.