Mr. Paul Pastor of Flagstaff, AZ passed away peacefully on July 15 at the age of 89. He was raised in Pennsylvania and graduated from St. Bonaventure University in 1955 with a degree of Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA). Upon graduation he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army Artillery. He served from 1956 to 1958 reaching the rank of First Lieutenant and continued in the Inactive Reserve until 1964 upon his discharge. He and his family settled in Southern California. He was employed by Rockwell International, Rocketdyne Division, primarily as manager in the procurement organizations in support of the Space Shuttle engines and the International Space Station. After 30 years with Rocketdyne, Mr. Pastor retired, and with his wife moved to Flagstaff in 1995. He was a member of San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church parish and was active in several volunteering efforts.