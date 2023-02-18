Paul R. Lopez was born in Flagstaff, AZ on June 27, 1929, and passed away February 11, 2023, at the age of 93. The ninth of ten children born to Felipe and Ascencion Lopez. Paul attended South Beaver school and Flagstaff High School, graduating in 1949. Paul was the Flagstaff High School basketball team captain his junior year.

In 1951, Paul was drafted into the United States Army and was sent to the Korean War. There he was assigned to a tank battalion and was involved in three major battles. Paul was awarded the Bronze Star medal with “V” device for valor.

After returning home, he married Carmen Mayorga, and they had four children. Vincent, Cency (Phil) Alexander, Susan (Gabriel) Almendarez, Gilbert (Loretta) Lopez. Paul has 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He worked for the City of Flagstaff as a surveyor and then reenlisted with the Army Reserve and then into the Arizona National Guard attaining the rank of First Sergeant with 30 years of service. Paul was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1229 and a 4th Degree Knight with Assembly 17.

Paul is preceded in death by both his parents Felipe and Ascencion Lopez, wife Carmen (Mayorga) Lopez, and son Gilbert Lopez.

Visitation service will be Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 4:00-6:00 pm at Lozano’s Flagstaff Mortuary, 2545 N. Fourth Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86004. Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 224 S. Kendrick Street, Graveside service 12:00 pm at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, and a reception to follow at San Francisco de Asis at 1:00 pm.

Any donations can be sent in his name to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.