Paul Carbajal passed away Jan. 7, 2023 due to complications of COVID 19. Born in Phoenix on June 29, 1965, Paul was the next to the youngest of eight children. He moved to Flagstaff over 20 years ago where he worked in warehouses and construction. Paul was happiest when he was fishing and camping. An expert in barbecuing, he enjoyed grilling for family gatherings and on Redskins game day. He loved his family and friends and was always willing to help out. Paul was preceded in death by his brothers Francisco Lopez, Santos Carbajal and Daniel Lopez. He is survived by his brothers Leonard Lopez and Ricardo Carbajal, sisters Dora Salcido and Christina Gonzalez, children Paul Carbajal Jr, Chenneil Calleros, and Damion Calleros, and mother Adelina Carbajal Lopez. The family had a memorial service in Phoenix on Jan. 20, 2023.