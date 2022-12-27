 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia "Pat" New-Jenkins passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side on Tuesday, December 20th, in Flagstaff after a courageous battle with cancer. Pat was born in Englewood, NJ, to John and Rose New. She moved to Arizona in the late 1970s and worked as a massage therapist before completing her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree at Northern Arizona University in 2004. Pat was dedicated to improving the lives of her patients and clients and founded 15 Hands & Hearts, a non-profit providing hippotherapy services to children and adults with physical disabilities and mental health disorders. Pat loved working with children and seeing their joy and confidence blossom. She was an active member of the therapy community in Flagstaff for the last 40 years and will be sorely missed. Pat is survived by her husband, Patrick; daughter, Katelynn; son-in-law, Sam; granddaughters Ruth and Ida; brother, Jay; and sisters Janet and Kathy. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Flagstaff Elk's Lodge #499 Saturday, January 28th, from 1-5pm, with a program at 2pm, and is open to the public. RSVPs are encouraged and can be submitted on Pat's memorial site https://everloved.com/life-of/patricia-new-jenkins/.

