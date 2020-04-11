Patricia Louise Pollak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Linnea Hildegard Johnson Pollak and Ludwig Pollak, joining two older brothers, Donald Johnson Pollak and William Dean Pollak.

Pat completed her undergraduate work at the University of Oregon. She moved to NYC and after working for a few years, was accepted in Teachers College, the Graduate School of Education at Columbia and earned her masters on May 16, 1973. She began work on her PhD, proposing field work to study Gullah - its history, development, and continuation as its own special form of English - on the Sea Islands of South Carolina and Georgia.

Long interested in literacy, particularly among immigrants, she taught English as a second language to adult immigrants at Rutgers in NJ. She became involved with a Literacy program in NYC which eventually came to be affiliated with the NY Public Library. After retiring, she relocated to Flagstaff, AZ, where she loved the wide open spaces and bought acreage on which to plant trees and with room for her dogs to roam. She also volunteered for years on a local level in Flagstaff teaching adults to read.