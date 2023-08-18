Patricia Bilby Moore

Patricia Bilby Moore of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on August 13, 2023. She was born on March 12, 1948 in Flagstaff, Arizona to Ralph Bilby and Mary Babbitt Bilby.

Patty grew up with her five siblings in Flagstaff and graduated from Flagstaff High School in 1966. She attended all three state universities as an undergraduate. First, University of Arizona (joining Kappa Kappa Gamma), then Arizona State University and finally graduated from Northern Arizona University with a Sociology degree.

In 1969, she married James David Moore, and raised their children Richard, Rebecca and Emily.

Eventually, both Jim and Patty worked at NAU. While working at NAU, she completed a Master of Education in Human Relations in 1992, then a Doctor of Education in 2001. It was in 2011 when she retired from her position at NAU as the Associate Vice President of the NAU Extended Campuses. Patty was well read and stayed well informed.

She loved nothing more than discussing politics and exchanging ideas. She enjoyed gardening, painting, art, cake decorating, playing the guitar and piano, traveling, distributing advent calendars at Christmas time, and took great joy from her collection of dolls and restoring antique doll houses.

She gave regularly to a variety of charities, including St. Mary's Food Bank, Global Giving, ACE Scholarship Fund, Arizona PBS, Changing Lives, Clubhouse International, and the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund to name a few. Patty was a blessing and joy to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph Mansfield Bilby, Mary Eleanor Babbitt Bilby, and sisters Diane Bilby Beuerle and Martha Ann Bilby.

She is survived by her husband James David Moore, son Richard David (Allison) Moore, her daughters Rebecca Diane (Gibson) McKay, Emily Susan (Jennifer) Moore; grandchildren Donna Shaylinn (DJ) Aleman, Lukas David (Samantha) Moore, Gabriella Noelle Moore, Jackson David McKay, Samuel Gibson McKay and Charles James McKay, and her great-grandchildren Jordan, Maverick and Stassi; sisters Mary Marguerite Crossman, Barbara Susan Ells, and brothers Ralph Babbitt Bilby and Richard Joseph Bilby.

Celebration of Patty's life will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Grace Chapel, 7601 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 with a reception following. Grace Chapel is on the Shea campus of Scottsdale Bible Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Hospice of the Valley Arizona /@ 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014. Donations may also be made online at https:////hov.org//donate//.

Please make sure all checks are payable to Hospice of the Valley and note that they are in memory of Patricia Moore.