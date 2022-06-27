Patricia Anne Long of Brentwood passed away on June 6, 2022.

Pat was born in Glendale, Arizona on September 7, 1937. She grew up and attended Glendale schools. After graduation from Glendale Union High School, Pat attended and graduated from Northern Arizona University, in Flagstaff, AZ. It was there that she met a handsome Army veteran, Bill Long, who was instantly smitten with Pat. In the summer of 1958, Pat and Bill married, and moved to Bill's hometown of Needles, CA.

Pat was an English teacher and counselor at Needles High School for over 30 years. She shared her love of piano and organ with the congregants of the Needles United Methodist Church, and played for many weddings and other events in the community.

In retirement, she and Bill moved back to the cooler temperatures of Flagstaff where they enjoyed spending time with friends, playing tennis, and attending NAU sporting events. After residing there for 12 years, the desire to be close to their three grandkids beckoned, and they moved to Brentwood, CA. In Brentwood, Pat fulfilled her love of music by singing tenor in the Summerset Singers and Songsters. She attended church and Bible study at Golden Hills Community Church. Always a lover of the English language, Pat the wordsmith was an avid fan of the daily crossword puzzle, Words with Friends, the Jumble, and, more recently, Wordle!

Pat was happiest when sharing time with family, and will be greatly missed by her two brothers, Royce Moore (MaryBeth) of Escondido; and Lewie Moore, of Antioch; daughter Kathy of Tucson, AZ; daughter Karen and son-in-law Roger Strauss, of Brentwood; grandson Will and Lauren Strauss of Oceanside; granddaughter Abbey Strauss of Brentwood; grandson Zach and Alexandra Strauss, of Corpus Christi, TX; great-grandson Benjamin Strauss; and great-granddaughter Charlotte Strauss.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 16th, at 11:00 a.m. at Golden Hills Community Church, 2401 Shady Willow Lane, in Brentwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, heart.org; or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, michaeljfox.org.