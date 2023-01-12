Patricia A Furrey

Patricia Furrey leaves us with strong examples and lessons of Love, Family, Community and forgiveness to those we value and love. A wife for 46-years, mother to three sons, grandmother to 7 and Aunt Patty to many. Patricia is preceded in life by her Father Malcolm Miles, Mother Rosemary Miles, Sister Grace Miles, Granddaughter Hannah and Grandson Benjamin. Born in Flagstaff and a 27-year employee with W.L. Gore. Patty had a strong sense of community and enjoyed volunteering her time by cooking and crafting with low-income seniors after many years as a soccer and football mom. Her love of music and the Beatles was known by everyone who knew here. She will be greatly missed. The family will be hosting a Memorial Service for family and friends at the Aspen Room at 2223 E. 7th Ave. Flagstaff, Arizona on January 21st from 1pm to 4pm.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.