Patricia A Furrey

Patricia Furrey leaves us with strong examples and lessons of Love, Family, Community and forgiveness to those we value and love. A wife for 46-years, mother to three sons, grandmother to 7 and Aunt Patty to many. Patricia is preceded in life by her Father Malcolm Miles, Mother Rosemary Miles, Sister Grace Miles, Granddaughter Hannah and Grandson Benjamin. Born in Flagstaff and a 27-year employee with W.L. Gore. Patty had a strong sense of community and enjoyed volunteering her time by cooking and crafting with low-income seniors after many years as a soccer and football mom. Her love of music and the Beatles was known by everyone who knew here. She will be greatly missed. The family will be hosting a Memorial Service for family and friends at the Aspen Room at 2223 E. 7th Ave. Flagstaff, Arizona on January 21st from 1pm to 4pm.